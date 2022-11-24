Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Breaks Major Makoto Shinkai Record at Box Office

All anime films released in the past few years were decimated at the box office thanks to the arrival of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the top anime film in the world that brought in hundreds of millions of dollars. This hasn't stopped anime movies from becoming success stories in theaters, however, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 not only making its way to the "top ten" but recently dethroning one of director Makoto Shinkai's pinnacle masterpieces in Weathering With You.

Weathering With You first hit theaters in 2019, hitting the silver screen before Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had introduced us to the new protagonist featured in the prequel story, Yuto Okkotsu. While the Shonen supernatural story doesn't have much in common with Makoto Shinkai's romantic epic, the two both delve into abilities harbored by their protagonists which can't be explained through mankind's scientific achievements. Currently, both Jujustu Kaisen and Makoto Shinkai remain in the headlines as the former prepares to unleash its second season from Studio MAPPA next year, and Shinkai's latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, hit theaters in Japan earlier this month and is planning to hit theaters around the world at some point in 2023 as well.

Jujutsu Shinkai

Earlier this week, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 announced that it had made over $191.1 million USD worldwide, having it become the sixth biggest anime movie of all time and overtaking Weathering With You, which previously held the title as the anime landscape continues to change and grow more popular as time marches on.

(Photo: MAPPA & Comix Waves)

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's television series will be packed with plenty of supernatural battles that the series created by Gege Akutami is known for, but it will also have some tear-jerking moments, especially with the upcoming flashback storyline. Focusing on Gojo years before he became a teacher at Jujutsu Tech, the arc will show the events that led to many heroes and villains taking the journey that made them who they are today. For fans waiting for Yuji Itadori's return, don't worry, season two is also shaping up to have plenty for him and his allies to do as well.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 climbing up the ranks of the top anime movies? Do you think any anime movie will ever come close to dethroning Demon Slayer: Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.