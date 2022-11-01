Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Kenjaku's Real Plan for the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a transitional phase of the Culling Game arc as now that Yuji Itadori's team have ended their first respective fight across their colonies, fans have begun to see more of the wider scope of the deadly tournament overall as the newest chapter of the series has revealed Kenjaku's real plan for the Culling Game itself. Sparking from the massive wave of Cursed Spirits unleashed during the Shibuya Incident and activated a number of new Jujutsu Sorcerers as a result, the recent slate of chapters had seen Kenjaku making moves to bring those outside of Japan to the country for some insidious purpose.

Kenjaku making moves to move on to the real next phase of the Culling Game plan goes to an intense new place in the newest chapter of the series as he has approached the Star Corridor in an attempt to take out Tengen. Confident in the fact that the Culling Game is moving along as he had planned, he revealed that he wants to create a "next level" type of Cursed Spirit by merging Tengen with non-users to form an even more massive spirit as a result. It's an experiment that he wants to see play out for fun.

What is Kenjaku's Plan for the Culling Game?

Chapter 202 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Kenjaku heading to the Star Corridor and is preparing to fight Choso. He reveals that the Culling Game in fact has "already served its purpose" in setting up a merger of Japan's non-sorcerers. Taking Tengen will mean that Japan, and maybe the entire world is finished. Wanting to give birth to a new kind of Cursed Energy, and thus a new kind of Cursed Spirit as a result, he wants to merge Tengen with the mass of non-sorcerers to form an Uzumaki like kind of new creature.

Wondering what kind of form a new evolution of Cursed Spirit will take, Kenjaku reveals that he's really only doing it because the idea sounds fun to him. The Culling Game was meant to bring all of these elements into a single area, and the end goal was to experiment and see what all of these people and those caught in the crossfire would morph into when his experiment is complete. So he essentially wants to create a monstrous new type of Cursed Spirit just because he wants to see what it looks like.

