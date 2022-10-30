Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Ranks the Series' Strongest Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen has some seriously strong fighters in its roster, and while Gojo may be seen as its top dog, others disagree. In fact, the war over who's the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen has gone on for years now. But in a recent interview, creator Gege Akutami tried to settle things with fans by outing his picks for most powerful.

The conversation was had with Shueisha as the publisher posted its new chat with Akutami. It was there the artist was asked to rank sorcerers by grip strength as well as their power sans cursed energy. And as it turns out, Toji tied with Maki in first every time.

For the strongest grip strength, Akutami ranked Toji and Maki evenly before listing. Kenjaku in Geto's body. When it came to the strongest warrior without using cursed energy or weapons, Toji and Maki edged out Kenjaku and Gojo. The rest of the list honored Naoya, Fushiguro, and finally Mai.

What You Need to Know About Jujutsu Kaisen

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the series very easily ahead of season two. The first season is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Gege Akutami is still working on the series, and it can be read on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.

Want more details on the supernatural hit? You can read the full synopsis here for all the info you need: "In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! To gain the power he needs to save his friend from a cursed spirit, Yuji Itadori swallows a piece of a demon, only to find himself caught in the midst of a horrific war."

