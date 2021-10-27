Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Updates Fans on Movie’s Progress

Before 2021 comes to an end, Japan will see the arrival of the prequel film that explores the world of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji Itadori was made a full-fledged student and sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the director of the upcoming movie, Sunghoo Park, has shared a major update with fans as to the current progress of the prequel. Studio MAPPA will once again be returning to tell this new tale in the spooky world of curses, taking the opportunity to put a new protagonist in the driver’s seat in Yuta Okkutsu.

Ironically enough, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn’t originally a part of the Shonen franchise that has become such a powerhouse within the world of anime, running under the name “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” and releasing one year before the arrival of the story of Yuji Itadori and friends. Eventually, creator Gege Akutami decided that this short story was an official part of the universe and redubbed it to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, with the story of Yuta seemingly being the perfect material for a new film that will act as the franchise’s first feature-length film. The film is set to arrive in Japan on December 24th of this year, though North American fans have yet to hear news as to when it will hit the West.

On the official website for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, director Sunghoo Park shared an update for the progress of the movie and how the creative minds at Studio MAPPA are currently working to bring the prequel story to theaters in Japan:

“We are currently hard at work on ‘JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: The Movie.’ The entire staff is working together to make it ready for release on December 24th, the end of the year, so please come to the theaters and enjoy it!”

Currently, MAPPA has yet to give confirmation that a second season is in the works for the popular anime series, but considering how well received the anime adaptation has been, we’re sure it will only be a matter of time before we get news that the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech are set to return.

