Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First-Look at Geto’s Movie Design

Jujutsu Kaisen has shared the first look at Suguru Geto’s new design for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the successful debut anime season, it was announced that Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise would be continuing with a new feature film. While we have yet to see much of this new film in motion, there have looks at what we can expect to see from this adaptation of the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This includes looks at the characters we’ll be seeing in the movie who will be debuting their younger selves before the events of the main series.

Since the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel takes place a year before Yuji Itadori joins the Jujutsu Tech school in the main series, many of the characters seen in the film will feature makeovers highlighting the original designs they had for the prequel series (since Akutami didn’t finalize their looks until the release of the main series much later). This surprisingly also includes the series’ main villain, Suguru Geto, who also appears in the movie as well. The newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine released the first look at Geto’s design for the movie (as spotted by @kakaikitan on Twitter), and you can check it out below:

Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru Character Design for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie!!! pic.twitter.com/3NMKlWIDJs — shiro (@kaikaikitan) October 10, 2021

Alongside this first look at Suguru Geto’s design, we also get yet another look at Satoru Gojo’s design for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as well. There are some key differences between these prequel designs and their designs in the main series (especially in Geto’s case), but those will become even more clear through the events of the film. Geto plays a big role in this story as he takes on Yuta Okkotsu and the other members of Jujutsu Tech, but the film will be providing a much different take on the villain than we have seen in the first season of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently slated for a release in Japan on December 24th (which also lines up with Geto’s big plan in the movie) but there have yet to be any international release plans made known for the film just yet. It sets up some big things for the future of the anime as well, so we could even see an official continuation of the anime series some day as well. But what do you think? How are you liking this first look at Geto’s design for the new Jujutsu Kaisen movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!