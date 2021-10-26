Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Stunning New Anime Art

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime has debuted some stunning new art as part of a new collaboration in Japan! The debut season for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did sales of the anime go through the roof, but sales for the manga exploded as well as a result. The anime will soon be branching out with its debut feature film effort hitting theaters in Japan later this year, so it’s quite an exciting time for fans of the franchise as there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise being so prominent these days, it’s also sparked a number of fun and cool collaborations with with products in Japan. The newest sees the series teaming up with bathroom product company Bathclin for the Kikiyu FINE HEAT bath products, and fans who purchase these products will also have the chance to nab some art featuring Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo making their way around Japan during Festival time. Check out the stunning new anime art below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime might be over for now, and there has yet to be any word on a potential second season, but the franchise will be continuing with a new movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Hitting Japan later this December (but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing), this new movie will be exploring a very important part of the past as it adapts Akutami’s official prequel series that follows Yuta Okkotsu as he makes his way through his first year enrolled in Tokyo Jujutsu Tech.

This new movie will fill in some very notable gaps about the past of the series, but will also notably be setting the stage for some major events coming in the future. This means that while a second season of the anime has yet to be set in motion, it’s even more likely we’ll get one once the movie drops some major hints about what’s to come in the next arcs for the series following the first season. But what do you think of this newest art for Jujutsu Kaisen?

How have you liked the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!