Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Drops Blistering New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to tackle its newest project, and it just so happens the job will bring the anime into theaters. If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen is poised to put out its first film this year in the wake of its stellar first season. Now, fans have gotten a new look at the film, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is proving once more it knows how to make a splash.

As you can see below, the clip went live on Youtube courtesy of Toho Animation. It was there fans shown the latest commercial to hype Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The explosive clip showcases all of our favorite heroes, and Yuta is given all of the screen time he deserves.

Of course, manga readers will already be familiar with Yuta. The character has been brought up in Jujutsu Kaisen already, but there is more to the sorcerer than meets the eye. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will shed light on his origin story, giving fans across the world a delicious prequel to mull over. And by the end of the movie, fans will be able to piece together how Jujutsu High School conjured Yuta’s current reputation.

At this point, there is no word on when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will go live in the United States, but its release date in Japan has been set for some time. The movie will premiere overseas on December 24, so there is no doubt an international release will come in 2022. The only question is whether or not the film launches stateside before summer wraps…

If you need more info on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, you can always read the prequel manga through Viz Media. The story’s official synopsis can be read here: “Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?”

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen 0 promo? Are you hyped for the anime’s theatrical debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.