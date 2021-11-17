Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Builds Out Sukuna’s Best Look

Jujutsu Kaisen is working towards its first movie premiere right now, and that means the fandom is rising up as the release nears. While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 finds its footing, fans from around the world are celebrating the franchise with their own tributes. Of course, that means a ton of cosplays are coming through, and one fan just broke the mold with his stunning take.

The cosplay comes courtesy of Taryn_Cosplay, a pro cosplayer who puts out some of the best pieces out there. Taking to social media, the fan gave followers a look at his latest Sukuna cosplay, and it is something wild.

As you can see above, Taryn pieces the look together with a vibrant pink wig that clashes with Sukuna’s undercut. With his hair swept back, the curse comes to life with a sharp brow, black fingernails, and ornate tattoos. In one shot, fans can find Sukuna bare-chested as he flexes his tattoos, but another finds him robed up. And of course, both Jujutsu Kaisen looks slap as expected.

Taryn_Cosplay has outdone themselves with this look, and it is one of many they have done. From JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to One Piece and beyond, the fan has tackled most of anime’s best series. And should you be curious, the fan says they’re working on a new version of Sukuna that will blow his current Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay out of the water. So if you want to see this upcoming piece, you can follow Taryn_Cosplay over on Instagram here.

What do you think of this Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay? Which other characters should this fan tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.