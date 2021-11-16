Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Jump Festa 2022 Panel

Jump Festa remains the biggest event in the world of Shonen anime series, with this year’s event set to feature the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man to a name a few, with new inclusion Spy x Family helping to round out the upcoming event set to launch this December. What would a Shonen festival be however without Jujutsu Kaisen, the recent juggernaut of a series that has taken the world by storm following the story of Yuji Itadori and the other students of Jujutsu Tech, with new details about the panel for the series coming to light.

This year, we’ll see the arrival of the first film in the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will take the opportunity to explore the world of the anime franchise created by Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori had ingested the fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, and decided to throw in his lot with the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech. Following a new protagonist that was introduced in a story that originally didn’t fall under the banner of Jujutsu Kaisen, the prequel movie is set to share more than a few secrets about the players that make up this Shonen franchise.

The Unofficial Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen shared the news as to when fans can expect the panel for Jujutsu Kaisen to take place during this year’s Jump Festa, with fans left wondering what new revelations will be unearthed in this new event focusing on Yuji Itadori and company:

Jujutsu Kaisen’s stage at Jump Festa 2022 will be held on December 19th at 11:30AM JST pic.twitter.com/HOeqsUqXVb — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) November 11, 2021

One of the biggest pieces of information that fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are waiting on is confirmation of a second season for the popular anime franchise, with the first season gaining a lot of traction thanks to the animation of Studio MAPPA, who has made a name for itself with both this series and the likes of Attack On Titan, The God of High School, and Yasuke to name a few. With the popularity of the Shonen franchise continuing to grow, it seems like a surefire bet that fans can expect the series to make a comeback following the arrival of the prequel film in theaters.

What do you think will be unveiled at this year’s Jump Festa when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Yuji Itadori and friends.