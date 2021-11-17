Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sentences Yuji For His Worst Crime

Jujutsu Kaisen has sentenced Yuji Itadori over his worst crime with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is now making its way through the Culling Game arc, and Yuji Itadori has already come across his first real test of the tournament thus far as he takes on Hiromi Higuruma, one of the competitors who has already earned enough points to make a new rule. As Yuji has found out with the recent chapters of the series, there is a distinct reason why Higuruma has acquired so many points and has already defeated so many fighters: he’s tough.

The previous chapter of the series saw Higuruma unleash his full Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion that used his lawyering career to “sentence” those he deems guilty. Yuji had unfortunately been labeled as guilty for the first trial, but when he tries to use a loophole of Higuruma’s cursed technique and asks for a do-over, it unfortunately leads to the exploration of an even greater crime. One that Yuji feels like he’s responsible for, and one that he’s been sentenced to death for as a result.

Chapter 165 of the series sees Yuji continuing to struggle with Higuruma due to the fact that the previous trial had led to Yuji’s cursed techniques being stripped away. Yuji had managed to hold his own, but needed a real way to fight back. This ultimately led to Yuji asking for a retrial and he was thus granted one due to Higuruma’s Domain Expansion. It was something Higuruma was surprised to see, but he was even more surprised when Yuji’s second crime was revealed as it called back to the Shibuya Incident.

Judgeman had accused Yuji of mass murder in Shibuya on October 31st, and Yuji unfortunately confesses that he was indeed the perpetrator. This takes Higuruma by surprise, and Yuji is thus sentenced to the death penalty from Judgeman. This sparks a curious question about what we’ve come to learn about Higuruma, however, and how he sees the defendants and the ideas of justice. Yuji actually wasn’t responsible, but feels like he was responsible because Sukuna had been using his body.

There's something to be said about Higuruma wanting to try his best and defend those within a broken system, and Yuji's a strong example of this in the jujutsu world. Now it's just a matter of seeing how the rest of this trial and sentencing works out from this point.