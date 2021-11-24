Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Promises a Big Update Is Just Days Aways

Jujutsu Kaisen has kept away from the screen since its first season closed, but the anime’s streak will not last much longer. If you did not know, the year is set to close out with a special Jujutsu Kaisen movie in Japan, and fans are hyped about its debut. And now, the franchise has confirmed a big update on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a little over a week away.

The update comes from Comic Natalie, one of Japan’s top news outlets. It was there the publication informed fans a special broadcast is coming on December 4 in Japan that will share new details on Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Sadly, the program will not be made available overseas, but the fandom is sure any and all vital clips will hit social media.

As for what the special will feature, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will bring its special to ABEMA, and its main cast is slated to appear. The group will be quizzed on their overall knowledge of Jujutsu Kaisen, so the quiz show will test the stars. As the event goes on, the cast will talk more about the film, and fans are crossing their fingers for a new full-length trailer.

The special is slated for December 4 as we mentioned earlier, so locals can watch the hour-long program at 8 PM JST. Once ABEMA has wrapped the special, a Jujutsu Kaisen marathon will kick off late at night. The anime’s entirety will be aired for night-owls out there, and you can join along if you’d like. Stateside fans can always binge Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll, and you can even prepare for the anime’s movie with help from Viz Media.

After all, the publisher did bring the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga to fans a while back. You can find the volume digitally or in print at your local bookstore. So if you need more info on the prequel, its official synopsis can be found below:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?”

