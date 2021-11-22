Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Promo Gives New Peek at Yuta’s Voice

After a long wait, it seems like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is ready to take on theaters soon. In just over a month, the anime will take over screens abroad when Jujutsu Kaisen debuts its first film. As you can imagine, fans are eager to see how Jujutsu Kaisen 0 performs, and now, a new look at Yuta Okkotsu has gone live.

The update was shared over on Twitter after a panel dedicated to all things Jujutsu Kaisen. During the MAPPA event, cardboard cutouts of the film’s characters were posted, and one video shared by kaikaikitan gives us a peek at Yuta’s voice.

For those who do not know, Yuta is being voiced by anime royalty. Megumi Ogata is set to play the sorcerer, and the actress’ voice will be familiar to most anime lovers. After all, the actress plays Shinji in Neon Genesis Evangelion along with Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho and Yugi Mutou in Yu-Gi-Oh. Now, Ogata is taking on Jujutsu Kaisen, and she will be doing so with this fan-favorite hero.

As you can hear in the clip, Ogata has crafted a low voice for Yuta that lilts in all the right ways. Fans will get to hear more of her performance when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 goes live. The movie is slated to hit theaters in Japan on December 24. At this point, there are no firm plans to bring the movie overseas, but fans know it is a matter of time before the news is shared. If all goes well, Yuta will make his stateside debut in early 2022, and audiences will find out which English voice actor has been tapped to tackle the powerful sorcerer.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen 0? You can read up on the prequel’s official synopsis here: “Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him.”

What do you think of this latest look at Yuta from the film? Are you hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.