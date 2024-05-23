Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Suggests Gojo's Return Is All Thanks to Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen is at it again. This past week, the world watched as the manga brought chapter 260 to life, and its cliffhanger was brutal. The teaser set up the return of Gojo Satoru against the odds, leaving fans to question and speculate whether the cliffhanger is for real. But thanks to one viral theory, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen could be teeing up Gojo's revival with help from Kenjaku of all people.

So be warned! There are possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen's future chapters below. Read on with caution.

As you can see above, a TikTok edit by midakiraedit has gone viral on social media, and it is all because of its prediction for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. The clip shows Gojo returning to the battle against Sukuna just as we saw at the very end of chapter 260. When Sukuna saw the man in shadow approaching, he knew Gojo's eyes were unmistakable, so most assumed the sorcerer was alive. But in this edit, the strongest sorcerer has been taken over by Kenjaku.

We are all seated for this plot twist #jjk261 pic.twitter.com/H0NIxTv27c — Natsuki. (@twtZero_) May 22, 2024

The clip shows Gojo standing tall, and after being whipped by some wind, we see a familiar line of stitches on his forehead. The implication, of course, is that Kenjaku has taken control of Gojo. There is no doubt this twist would shock if it were to become canon. And while some are down for the possession, others question is validity.

After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has hinted as Kenjaku's defeat already. Yuta was sent to deal with the ancient threat before his own fight with Sukuna. During their battle, the manga suggested Kenjaku was killed, so it is unlikely if not impossible for him to take over Gojo's body. Kenjaku's brain must be moved physically into its new body, and even then, the corpse must be in good condition. The last we saw Gojo, he was split into two parts, but perhaps Kenajku could sew Gojo together after sliding into his body.

For now, this theory is nothing more than fun speculation until Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 launches. So if you are not caught up on the manga, no sweat. You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen theory? Does it hold any water with you?