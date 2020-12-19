Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Crosses Massive Sales Milestone

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has crossed a massive new sales milestone! Gege Akutami's series has been running strongly in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series has been getting even more recognition thanks to the currently ongoing anime adaptation that has just rounded out the final episode of its first major cour. With the anime preparing for the second half of its debut season, it seems the manga release of the franchise has been enjoying success in its own right as it recently crossed a massive new sales milestone with several new prints.

The official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen's franchise has announced that the series has reached 15 million copies in circulation. With the franchise hitting the ten million copies mark back in October, the last couple of months have been very fruitful for the series as both physical and digital copies have been re-printed and sold to get to this new milestone. To celebrate, the account also shared a preview for the next cover of the series with Volume 14 releasing on January 4th.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime series was one of the standout releases of the Fall 2020 anime season, but the series is really only getting started as its first major arc didn't take place until the back half of the first cour. But with its twelfth episode bringing this major arc one step closer to its end, it's about to kick off a string of even stranger battles against even stronger opponents.

Are you surprised to see Jujutsu Kaisen reach such a massive milestone? What do you think of the anime adaptation for the franchise so far? Has the anime made you seek out the original manga to read ahead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!