Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Special Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has hit five years of running with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series is going all out to celebrate with some special new art featuring Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu! It's been a wild few years for Gege Akutami's original manga series. Not only has the manga become more explosively popular than ever with its latest arcs, but the anime adaptation's debut helped to bring this to a huge new level. As the series continues, there are clearly no signs of slowing down as the action is heating up and setting up for a big climax.

As Jujutsu Kaisen enters five years of publishing, it's a good time to look back on how far the franchise has come in just the last few years alone. There's going to be an even brighter future ahead as well as the anime is returning with a new season of episodes and the manga is entering some intense new fights of its own. You can check out the special new art for the manga's fifth anniversary below as shared by Jujutsu Kaisen's official Twitter account:

How to Read and Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Thankfully there are great ways to keep up with the series. If you wanted to jump into the manga, you can now find the entire series now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription, or can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free. As for the anime, Season 2 of the series is currently scheduled to premiere this July and you can find the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Jujutsu Kaisen as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's manga after five years? What are you hoping to see before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!