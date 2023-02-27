Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstarts Yuji's Biggest Battle Yet With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a surprising new phase of the Culling Game arc as things are only getting more complicated for Yuji Itadori, and the newest chapter of the series has taken that to an intense new level as he has kickstarted his biggest battle yet against Sukuna. The latest chapters of the series have made things very difficult for Yuji and the others because like during the Shibuya Incident, Sukuna suddenly took control of Yuji's body at a very inopportune time. It was then Sukuna made his real move for Megumi Fushiguro's body, and it's now started this terrible whole other endeavor.

The latest chapters of the series have seen Sukuna follow through on his plan from the beginning by taking over Megumi's body, and now he has begun to unleash a whole new level of ability. This has left Yuji a lack of options to fight back since it seemed like Sukuna was the one who gave him all of his fighting power in the first place, but now that's all being put to the test. Now Yuji and Sukuna are throwing hands, and it's the only way to somehow free Megumi from Sukuna's clutches.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happens In Yuji and Sukuna's Fight?

Chapter 214 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up shortly after Sukuna begun his assault on the others, and Yuji is completely angered over the attack Hana Kurusu just took at the end of the previous chapter. He immediately begins attacking Sukuna, and quickly closing the gap between the two with such a speed that it even catches Sukuna by surprise. He's surprised at Yuji's maintained strength and speed despite not sharing power with Sukuna, and that surprise certainly continues as the fight rolls on.

As Yuji continues fighting against Sukuna, Sukuna also realizes that deep down inside his body, Megumi is somehow fighting back against him. He's been limiting his cursed energy output to hold back Sukuna's abilities, and that just might give Yuji the opening he needs to keep the fight up for long enough to free Megumi from Sukuna's control. But that's much easier said than done.

