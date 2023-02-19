Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops Emotional Gojo and Geto Update

Jujutsu Kaisen has been steadily gearing up to return for the anime's second season later this Summer, and a new update about what to expect has teased an emotional fallout in Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's shared past. One of the biggest teases from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film was not that it took place a year before the events of the main series (and introduced Yuta Okkotsu as a major player), but that there was a shared past between Gojo and the main villain Geto as they attended Jujutsu Tech as two powerful sorcerers working together on the same squad.

The second season of the series will be picking up from the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and this is better known by fans as the "Gojo's Past" arc. This arc dives into Gojo and Geto's days in Jujutsu Tech together with the third member of their team, Shoko Ieiri, and a new update about their characters during this arc teases the big mission that will serve to pull them apart at a major crossroads.

What's Coming in Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo's Past Arc?

A new description about Gojo and Geto's characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was shared in the pages of the latest issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine, and it teases the duo as such (as spotted by @king_jin_woo on Twitter), "Gojo and Geto were the strongest when they were a team of two during their days in Jujutsu Tech. However, due to a certain event, Gojo alone becomes the strongest being." This is a reference to the huge mission at the focus of Season 2's first big arc, so it's tough to describe without spoiling anything.

What can be teased for those not caught up with the manga, however, is that this mission in particular is what Gojo and Geto are alluding to when they talk with one another during the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film. The fallout of this mission is what ends up sending Geto on the villainous path he ends up on in the movie, and has some bigger implications about where the anime will be going next as it heads into the Shibuya Incident.

