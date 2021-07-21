Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals What They Love About the Anime

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been off the air for months now, but the show hasn't lost a bit of steam in that time. If anything, the supernatural series has become a juggernaut as Gege Akutami's manga is taking over the sales charts. And now, the director behind the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is opening up about the thing he loves most about his team's hit adaptation.

For those who don't know, Sunghoo Park was tapped to direct Jujutsu Kaisen when the series was optioned for an anime. Mappa is the studio that entrusted the show to Park, and the director's vision has paid off. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is an unmitigated hit, and the director recently said he appreciates the way the anime tackles hard topics like death.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"I would have to say its various takes on death, I suppose," Park shared. "As the series progresses, a variety of appealing characters show up on both friendly and enemy sides. The curses that serve as a pillar of Jujutsu Kaisen include several characters with a variety of beliefs and values."

"It was true for Jougo’s discussion about “true humans” as well, but when I listened earnestly to Hanami’s speech that started with, “I just want to protect this world,” I thought, “I’m sorry for being human.” Jujutsu Kaisen is a title with fascinating, multifaceted gems that aren’t easily captured in words, so I think the different things that different people take away from it are all correct interpretations."

Clearly, Park is invested in the show's take on mortality, and he is not alone. Barring its intense action, Jujutsu Kaisen has converted plenty of fans based on its musings on mortality and how fragile life can be. So if you haven't taken the time to binge the show yet, you best start before Jujutsu Kaisen debuts its first film later this year.

What do you think of the director's thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you agree with them? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.