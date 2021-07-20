Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals Which Scenes Stood Out to Them the Most

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scene as one of the biggest anime properties last year thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA, who have also been responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan's final season along with Netflix's original anime in Yasuke, and with the first season having wrapped, the director of the series was able to share their thoughts on their favorite moments. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, a prequel movie is in the works in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 which will show us the world before Yuji Itadori became its protagonist.

Sunghoo Park is no stranger to the world of animation, having directed series including The God of High School, Pokemon Generations, and Garo: Vanishing Line to name a few. On top of these projects, Park has also been a part of the animation department for projects including Macross Frontier, Yuri On Ice, XXXHolic, and many others. With Jujutsu Kaisen, Park was really able to show off his skills, with the battle anime giving fans some of the biggest animated sequences of the past few years, pitting Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech against a never-ending line of curses set to tear the world apart.

In an interview with Crunchyroll, Park broke down what he considers to be the most standout moments from the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, including one of the pivotal moments for fan-favorite character Gojo, as well as witnessing the growth of Yuji Itadori in season one:

"That would be the work of creating the depiction, construction, and environment of each character’s domain expansion. Scenes I’d like fans to pay special attention to are the moment Gojo first removes his mask and reveals his eyes, as well as the scene that shows Itadori’s growth at the end of episode 13."

Over the course of its first season, we weren't just introduced to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, we were also given some of the flashiest battles in Shonen anime to date, proving why the battle series has been able to ascend the ranks within the library of titles introduced via Weekly Shonen Jump.

What was your favorite moment in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via Crunchyroll