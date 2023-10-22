Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Inspiration Behind Yuji vs. Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had Yuji's biggest fight in the season yet with its latest episode, and the director behind it all revealed the inspiration behind his fight against Choso! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now working its way through the Shibuya Incident, and with Satoru Gojo taken out of the equation and being sealed within the Prison Realm thanks to Suguru Geto's plan, it's now up to Yuji and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers as they need to make up for that lack of power on their side. Which means some very tough fights are coming in the new episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has already pit Yuji against some tough fights through the Shibuya Incident, but the newest episode of the anime saw him taking on Choso, the Death Painting Womb that was seeking out Yuji in order to get revenge for his brothers' deaths. With the fight itself going to great lengths and impressing fans for how it brought it all to life, the director behind the episode revealed some of the anime inspirations that went into how Yuji vs. Choso looked in the episode.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

JJK: Inspirations Behind Yuji vs. Choso

Kazuto Arai, the director behind Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13, opened up about the production of the episode with fans online and revealed that the inspiration behind the red and blue lighting for the fight actually comes from the recently successful Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix (which recently celebrated its one year anniversary since its initial debut). As for the rushing water effects, it was actually inspired by Kizumonogatari, which is also held in high regard by fans for its visuals.

The fight between Yuji and Choso came to a surprising end as well as through the fight Choso had been flooded with "memories that don't exist." Imagining a past in which Yuji and his brothers all enjoyed their days together, it bonds the two of them in a strange way that's currently unexplained. But for now, it's saved Yuji's life at a very crucial time as he was nearly killed in this fight against such a tough opponent.

What did you think of the fight between Yuji and Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest Season 2 episode?