Jujutsu Kaisen Releases Special Poster for Yuji vs Mahito Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen may be done with season one, but the show isn't quite finished with fans. After all, the series is just getting started as its first movie is about to end its theatrical run. With season two on the Jujutsu Kaisen is hyping up its first batch of episodes to catch audiences up. And now, season one is taking that celebration a step further with a new poster.

The visual comes straight from the anime itself as the official Jujutsu Kaisen page on Twitter posted it. As you can see below, the season one poster highlights Yuji as usual, and it teases the events of the Versus Mahito arc.

Of course, fans who have seen season one of Jujutsu Kaisen will know this arc well. It takes place just after the Cursed Training arc but before the Kyoto Goodwill Event chaos. In the Versus Mahito arc, fans are asked to follow Yuji as he gets training with Nanami Kento, but things get out of hand when the sorcerers are cornered by a powerful curse known as Mahito.

In true Jujutsu Kaisen, this arc is a dark one, and it asks Yuji to contend with some very difficult topics. From death to betrayal, this arc has it all, and Mahito even manages to tick off Sukuna during the whole ordeal. So if you haven't checked out Jujutsu Kaisen season one, well – maybe this poster will get you on board with the hit shonen.

What do you think of this latest poster of Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you going to re-watch season one before the anime returns to TV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.