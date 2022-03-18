New Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Art Highlights Yuta, Rika, and Gojo

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has finally ended its dominant run through theaters around the world, and is getting ready for its official home media release with some cool new art highlighting Yuta Okkotsu, Rika Orimoto, Satoru Gojo and more characters and fights from the movie! When the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime came to an end, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film. Adding to the surprise was the fact that this new movie actually was taking on the official prequel that series creator Gege Akutami had crafted before Jujutsu Kaisen was picked up for a full series run.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has since gone on to become one of the most successful anime feature film releases of all time thanks to how well it's done at the box office around the world. It's now hoping to do the same as the Blu-ray and DVD soon hits shelves in Japan later this September. To help hype up the first release of this new home media version of the film hitting shelves later this year, the official Twitter account for the movie has showcased some of the cool new art that will be attached to the release showing off a full page spread of that climactic final battle. You can check it out below:

While the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Blu-ray will be launching across Japan this September, there unfortunately has yet to be any word on its official international home media release. That means fans who have yet to catch the film for themselves will have to wait just a bit longer. If you're curious about how the movie turned out, you can find ComicBook.com's review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "It's an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It's in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences.

Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that's hard to do with a TV series that's already highly praised for these aspects."

What do you think? How do you like this new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 art for its overseas home media release? If you got to see the movie already, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!