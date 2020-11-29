Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Yuji's First Cursed Energy Attack

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted Yuji Itadori's first cursed energy technique. Now that the anime has gotten through its introductory arc, it's getting ready to dig into the first real arc of the series with the first real battles Yuji and the others will have to come across. Yuji has been training with Gojo to better use his newly acquired cursed energies ever since he was killed by Sukuna, and the newest episode of the anime had Yuji taking on his first real mission to show off the fruits of the wacky training he had been going through.

The newest episode of the series sees Yuji head out to investigate a mysterious murder alongside new character Kento Nanami, and the two of them soon find themselves facing off against a couple of strange cursed beings. It's here where Yuji fires off his very first cursed energy filled technique, Divergent Fist.

During his training with Gojo, Gojo had figured out Yuji's current problem with using cursed energy. He figures out that Yuji's cursed energy comes out slow as it cant keep up with the explosive power he already has. Because Yuji isn't quite good at amassing this energy just yet, it lags behind when it comes to his techniques. But there's a positive in this as it actually creates an irregular energy foe that will take enemies by surprise.

Yuji's Divergent Fist takes full advantage of this as it's a punch that essentially hits twice. When his fist hits the opponent, Yuji's cursed energy then flows in to create a second impact. While the episode showcased how Yuji needs time to charge up this technique, its resulting explosive power is going to be a major help to Yuji going forward as Gojo explains that not everyone can do this kind of irregular flow on purpose.

With Yuji getting a major wake up call to this dangerous world in his last bout, this technique is his first major step forward in surviving the fights to come. But while he's getting stronger, the threats to come will be much stronger as well. What do you think of Yuji's newest attack? How do you like the way Divergent Fist is represented in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!