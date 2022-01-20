Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Celebrating One of Gojo’s Worst Anniversary

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most popular character is easily Gojo Satoru, the teacher of Jujutsu Tech that helped the Shonen protagonist of Yuji Itadori learn how to control the cursed energy inside of himself. Though Gojo is most certainly a fan favorite, Jujutsu Kaisen readers are celebrating a morbid anniversary involving the powerhouse, as we hit two years since Gojo has found himself placed into a prison realm and has sought a way to escape while the Culling Game has continued thanks to creator Gege Akutami.

While the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation told plenty of story over the course of its initial episodes, there are years of stories that have yet to arrive from Studio MAPPA, and one of the biggest moments is Gojo being sealed away by the villains of the series within a prison realm. For two years now, the teacher of Jujutsu Tech who is easily the most popular character of the series, according to numerous polls that were taken across all age groups in Japan, and he shows no signs of being freed any time soon to rejoin the ranks of Yuji Itadori and his friends.

Twitter User Kai Kai Kitan shared the fact that it’s been two years since Gojo Satoru has been locked away within the prison dimension, first being trapped in Chapter 91 of the series, with the manga currently inching closer to it being one hundred chapters since the major event occurred:

It’s been exactly 2 years since Gojo was sealed in chapter 91, which was released on January 20th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eYnhfPLVxs — shiro (@kaikaikitan) January 20, 2022

Numerous Twitter Accounts have been created that have detailed how long Gojo has been locked away, proving that Gege Akutami is sticking to their guns despite the popularity of the Jujutsu Tech teacher. While it’s not clear if this event will take place in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation, fans of the Shonen franchise can witness Gojo’s powers in the prequel movie. Even though Yuji Itadori isn’t the star of the new movie, Gojo still has a significant role to play in the film with Yuta Okkotsu and shows off plenty of moves therein.

What do you think of this hilariously morbid anniversary? Do you think that 2022 will see Gojo freed from his prison?