Jujutsu Kaisen: Television Executive Drops Curious Season 2 Teaser

If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen is the new ‘it’ series in anime. The supernatural title has fans all over the world, and many of them are eager to check out the show’s first film in theaters. Over in Japan, the movie is dominating the box office, and its release has another question on hand. Everyone wants to know where season two is, and one executive just dropped a teaser on fans you won’t want to miss!

The update comes from Mantan Web as Yoichi Mushiaki shared a few words during a recent online presentation. It was there the president of MBS Television was asked about Jujutsu Kaisen and a possible second season. Obviously, he could not say anything definite without the whole team present, but Mushiaki did say fans will be pleased by the news once it goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At this time, I’d like everyone to wait for us to share our concrete plan. However, I think we can provide an update that will meet your expectations.”

At this point in this, Mushiaki’s comment is the most we have heard about season two. Jujutsu Kaisen brought its first season to a close in 2021, and it was there fans learned a movie was in development. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 went on to hit theaters last month just ahead of Christmas. The film is now the second-highest-grossing in Japan of 2021, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has yet to make its debut globally.

With so much focus put on Jujutsu Kaisen, it is no wonder Mushiaki is eager to spill the network’s plans for season two. For now, fans will have to wait for more concrete details, but his latest teaser all but confirms more episodes are on their way for Gojo’s team. If you have yet to watch season one, you can find Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll, and the manga is currently printed stateside with help from Viz Media.

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen getting a second season? Are you excited to check out its new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN