Jujutsu Kaisen Star on Why Nobara Is One of Shonen's Best Female Leads

Jujutsu Kaisen has a full season under its belt with Nobara, and as season two sits on the horizon, all eyes are on the heroine. Sure, Gojo and Megumi have become favorites with fans, but few characters in the series draw as much chatter as Nobara. After all, the jujutsu sorcerer is one of the strongest leads in the series, and their voice actor took the time to unpack their charm in a recent interview.

During Crunchyroll Expo, ComicBook got the chance to speak with Anne Yatco who voices Nobara in the English dub. It was there the star spoke about Nobara's best qualities, and Yatco admitted the heroine has become a role model in her own life.

"I think what resonates with everybody is that Nobara is a person who is fully realized. She walks in already fully comfortable with who she is. I think that speaks to people because it is like she is saying and doing the things that we wish we had the courage to do on an everyday basis. So she's my hero," Yatco shared.

"I want to be like her when I grow up and be like that. And for women specifically, she is outside the usual mold of what is shown in female protagonists. I think that sparks an interest in women and girls because they realize this is what I can be. This is what we all can be. It's such an honor to be able to play a role that is so interesting. And she's so all over the place, just like a real teenage girl is. She talks like a teenage girl and she's kind of one of the guys but also very much a girl."

Whether she's hammering curses or planning a trip into the big city, Nobara has the kind of agency few shonen heroines ever get to experience. There is no illusion of the girl being a damsel in distress, and when compared to other series, Nobara isn't an afterthought on her team. The sorcerer can swing as hard as anyone else, and Gojo recognizes the strength lurking within Nobara that's just waiting to let loose. So as Jujutsu Kaisen season two gets started, fans can expect to see more of Nobara's skills.

Where does Nobara rank on your list of shonen's best heroines? Why do you think the sorcerer has become so popular?