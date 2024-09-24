Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 Fuels New Theories of Gojo's Return

Jujutsu Kaisen only has one chapter left before Gege Akutami's masterpiece shonen series as Chapter 271 has been touted as the manga's last. While there could potentially be two more seasons of the anime adaptation released in the future, the manga has set the stage for Yuji Itadori and his friends to get the happiest ending they could considering the circumstances. Unfortunately, there has been one character who has yet to be brought back to the land of the living. This fact has had many Jujutsu Kaisen fans creating theories as to Satoru Gojo's potential return and how that could still take place even with only one chapter left in the tank.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with the manga's events, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoilers for the future of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation. In his fight against Sukuna, the king of the curses, Gojo did something that many thought was impossible, he lost. Yuji's evil half was able to kill the Jujutsu Tech teacher but that wasn't the last time we saw Satoru's body walk the walk. In a desperate bid to defeat the franchise's big bag, Yuta took a page from Kejaku, placing his brain into his teacher's body.

Theories For Gojo's Return

One of the biggest hints that anime fans think they've spotted in Jujutsu Kaisen's latest manga chapter is a striking resemblance to a particular scene in the anime's second season. Following the conclusion of the prequel arc, the Hidden Inventory Arc, Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi snapped Gojo out of his recollection of the past. In recreating this scene, many manga readers feel that this might be a way for Akutami to hint at the blindfold-wearing sorcerer's return from the grave.

Another theory regarding Gojo's return is that the Jujutsu Tech teacher might be making a comeback in a less desirable way than anticipated for the supernatural heroes. One fan theory has stuck to the idea that Gojo might not just have been reincarnated, but might cause a problem for Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara. Should Satoru Gojo return as a villain, would it be possible for his three students to take him down?

THE ONE WHO WILL INHERIT THEIR WILL😳⁉️ JJK270 was a rather peaceful one, with Tengen’s barrier being held thx to Sukuna’s remains, & such. BUT at the end, there is mention of a reincarnated sorcerer who has to be stopped, with the trio being sent.



“LAST” chapter next week with… pic.twitter.com/c7puKp9yHr — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) September 19, 2024

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Truly End?

In Chatper 270, Weekly Shonen Jump shared a message with fans that stated, "Jujutsu Kaisen will continue! Latest news and great announcement!" While the details regarding a potential sequel and/or spin-off have yet to be revealed, this news drop piqued the attention of many anime fans wondering if Gege Akutami was truly ending their long-running series. Should Jujutsu Kaisen return, the shonen series would be in good company considering the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, Fairy Tale, Inuyasha, Zatch Bell, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have all created new stories following their initial outings.

Considering the sheer amount of casualties that have been a part of the series, it's tough to think what a "Jujutsu Kaisen Shippuden" might look like. Luckily, since Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi ultimately survived the fight against Sukuna, a sequel would have the core trio leading the charge should Jujutsu Kaisen decide to keep moving forward with its story. Since series like One Piece have run for around twenty-five years, there is precedence for this supernatural shonen series to do the same.

Want to see if a Jujutsu Kaisen sequel gets confirmed? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.