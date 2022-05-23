Jujutsu Kaisen Teases the Dark Truth Behind Panda's Past

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has put its heroes through a lot since it began, and that doesn't even account for their trauma before the series started. Characters like Yuta and Megumi have shared those gnarly memories with fans, so we know just how terrible things got for our sorcerers. However, others have kept quiet about their pasts, and the manga just opened up about one of its hidden histories courtesy of Panda.

The whole thing came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen carried on the Culling Game. Panda has spent the last couple of weeks fighting a powerful sorcerer, but Panda never stood a chance against the foe. After one of their cores was taken out of commission, Jujutsu Kaisen combed through Panda's past by way of a trippy flashback.

The scene followed Panda as a child as he chatted with Gorilla and Rhino. The scene seems to have taken place in Panda's inner world as the siblings squabbled like any others. But at the scene's end, Gorilla and Rhino were forced to leave Panda after being told the sorcerer was moving on without them.

Obviously, this scene sets up Panda's loss of Gorilla and Rhino. Kashimo has been ruthless in their fight with Panda, and they were sure to target his cores. It seems Panda's core is the only one still intact even if his cursed corpse is destroyed. And to make things worse, the new chapter seems to reveal Panda's ties with his other cores.

Panda was once told he had siblings, and his cores stand in for those family members. However, fans are thinking the three curses were once humans whose spirits were corrupted and eventually captured in cores. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed there are three human graves in Panda's inner world with no writing. If they're important enough to appear in this landscape, fans are sure the graves have to do with the cores. So if Panda is about to lose his siblings for a second time, well – readers are going to need to stock up on tissues ASAP.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest update on Panda? Do you think the sorcerer is really on death's door? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.