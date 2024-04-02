Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gets Cursed With Hanami

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced fans to some of the creepiest foes you'll find in anime today, and one awesome cosplay has really brought one of the standout Curses, Hanami, to life! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off the most intense arc of the anime to date as it adapted the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. It was through this arc that fans saw some of the biggest fights in the anime yet, and was also when fans got to see what some of the newer foes and allies could really do when it came down to it.

That wasn't the case for Hanami, however, as we got to see the Curse in action during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc in a huge fight against Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo. Although it was clear that the Curse was strong enough to survive a fight with the two of them, it became clear that it was still nowhere near the strength of Satoru Gojo as the Curse was wiped out in an instant before the Shibuya Incident even really began. But at least Hanami's living on through some awesome cosplay from artist kohcoz on TikTok! Check it out:

How to Get Ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run so far before it returns with the Culling Game arc (which is an even more intense arc than seen with the Shibuya Incident), you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!