Jujutsu Kaisen Timeskip Gives One Hero A Fate Worse Than Death

Jujutsu Kaisen officially returned for a special new chapter taking place after the end of the original series, and a far off into the future time skip revealed that one of the Jujutsu Sorcerers has a terrible and lonely fate. Jujutsu Kaisen officially wrapped up its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Fall 2024, but series creator Gege Akutami added something special to the final volume of the series. With the final volume of the manga hitting shelves in Japan last December, fans got to see a brand new chapter revealing more of what happened to the characters after the original ending.

While Jujutsu Kaisen‘s original ending left quite a lot on the table in terms of questions fleshing out the rest of the world, there were also questions about what the characters themselves would be up to in the future. With this new epilogue, it’s revealed that two of the characters ended up getting together and having a family. But while they are happy, Panda has one of the worst fates imaginable as he’s doomed to continue to exist for years to come without the ability to really move or speak.

What Happened to Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen?

When we had last seen Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen, he quickly lost the fight against Hajime Kashimo. He had lost two of the cores within his body, and was thus transformed into a much smaller size. That was the last real time we had seen Panda in action with the series, but the special epilogue revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s final volume revealed that he had since been put into the Gojo Clan’s storage. Years after the events of the series, Yuta Okkotsu had taken over as the new acting head of the Gojo Clan following Satoru Gojo’s death in the fight against Sukuna.

Panda had been kept in storage, and Yuta’s grandchildren happen upon him. It’s clear that while he can no longer move on his own, he’s able to speak a bit when one of the kids insults him. This darkly implies that he’s still very much aware of what’s going on around him, but is stuck in this terrible stasis because Masamichi Yaga is no longer there to perhaps help fix anything that might have been broken in that fight with Kashimo. So Panda’s just going to stay in storage, all alone for many years to come.

Is This Jujutsu Kaisen’s Worst Ending?

There have been arguably harsher fates for some characters in Jujutsu Kaisen as many of them have lost their lives in these fights, but it’s hard to imagine a future worse than for Panda. As an Abrupt-Mutation Cursed Corpse, Panda was already a unique figure within the series. It was made very clear that he had an intelligence and will of his own, and though he was created by Yaga, it never once felt like he was just a weapon. He was an important member of the wider Yuta and Yuji teams.

So to see that his future for decades to come is just to gather dust in storage while he still has the capacity to occasionally think and speak, it’s certainly a bleak and harsh fate for a character that doesn’t really deserve it. It’s just another harsh fate within this world that’s been very dark and bleak from the beginning. But for a character like Panda, it really feels like it’s rubbing salt in the wound since he’s essentially forgotten about after the rest of his friends begin to pass away.