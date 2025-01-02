Jujutsu Kaisen’s Unofficial Chapter Sparks Outrage Among Fans

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s ending was indeed controversial, fans won’t accept someone else creating an alternate version for them. On October 12, 2024, a new account on X, @jujutsunokaisen announced that they will be creating a new ending for Jujutsu Kaisen starting from Chapter 236. Countless fans have been unhappy over Gojo’s death, but the manga handled it quite splendidly. From Gojo’s meeting with the others at the airport to Sukuna finally acknowledging his opponent, Chapter 236 is praised as one of the best-written JJK chapters. Even so, not all fans will always be happy about any series, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no different.

Most of the dissatisfaction with the series comes from Satoru Gojo’s death. One reader even decided to give others an alternate ending while claiming they’re doing it for those who are unsatisfied. The project is known as Jujutsu no Kaisen and it already has a website and accounts on social media. The unofficial chapter was released on January 1st, 2025, and fans are unhappy with the project. Some even consider it as a disrespect to Gege Akutami’s hard work. Meanwhile many are even enraged with the use of AI and the artist tracing fanarts and official JJK and One Punch Man chapters.

Officially, the first chapter of the new ending has been published

Link👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/hCwct7PhO7 pic.twitter.com/Q0zsTVCLBJ — jujutsunokaisen (@jutsunokaisen) December 31, 2024

Jujutsu no Kaisen Faces Tracing and AI Art Allegations

The website has only released one chapter so far. Gojo meets others at the airport, this time they decide to include Yuki and Ichiji. However, Ichiji is alive in the manga. After that, the chapter more or less follows the original story route with several dialogue changes. However, the pacing is much faster than in the original manga. So far, the unofficial version hasn’t made any significant changes other than Sukuna’s mouth on his stomach appearing even though he hasn’t assumed his Heian Era form. Jujutsu no Kaisen will be releasing another part quite soon, but haven’t confirmed the release date.

Popular anime YouTuber @ChibiReviews shares on X, “So that Jujutsu Kaisen fan ending got caught tracing not just from the original manga, but from Fan Artists and One Punch Man… What a way to start 2025.”

Several other fans express their anger towards Jujutsu no Kaisen. @TerravonRiegan comments, “Thank you for confirming you’re only salty because Gojo dies, which makes perfect sense in terms of narrative and power scaling, by the way, but what are you going to know about writing anything.”

Your negative comments motivate me, as most works like this receive criticism in the first place. Wait for the entire chapter with edited dialogues. Always remember, never judge a book by its cover. #JJNK — jujutsunokaisen (@jutsunokaisen) January 1, 2025

While the outrage continues, X added a community note on Jujutsu no Kaisen’s post, “This is not official. The linked ‘ending’ is fan-made, and contains traced panels and possible AI-generated artwork. The contents of this work are not made by the original creator, Gege Akutami, nor approved by him or his co-creators.”

The situation has yet to die down as the creator of the alternate ending shares, “Your negative comments motivate me, as most works like this receive criticism in the first place. Wait for the entire chapter with edited dialogues. Always remember, never judge a book by its cover.”

Fan-made alternate endings aren’t new in the industry as Attack on Titan is already releasing one quite soon. However, the fan studio is using its own art and has put in quite a lot of effort and money. They’re also releasing it in the theatres. In contrast, JJK’s alternate ending faces all kinds of allegations. The manga ended in September 2024, and while some were unsatisfied in the beginning, many fans now understand Gege Akutami’s idea behind the conclusion.

H/T: @jujutsunokaisen