Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Finally Gives Yuji the Happy Ending He Deserves

After a glorious six-year-long run in Shonen Jump and 271 chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen concluded its story back in September, with its final volume being released in Japan on December 25th, 2024. Besides concluding the epic saga, the final volume also surprised fans with a new, never-before-seen epilogue, which finally gives Yuji the happy ending he deserves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the majority of shonen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has largely avoided romance in favor of its fast-paced, action-driven story, often sidelining excellent potential love interests like Yuko Ozawa in the process. That said, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new epilogue finally brings Ozawa back in the cutest possible way, reuniting her with Yuji through a chance encounter that suggests the two may have ended up together after all.

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Final Volume Dials Up the Romance Between Yuji and Ozawa

The epilogue in Volume 30 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Ozawa run into Yuji by chance on a visit to Sendai, their hometown. The scene first begins with a flashback of Yuji and Ozawa from when they were still in high school wherein the two can be seen talking about the snow. Yuji reveals he loves the snow because it still feels special, unlike other things such as fireworks and the ocean, which gradually lose their charm as one grows up, with Ozawa timidly agreeing with Yuji.

Cut to the present, Ozawa, who is back in Sendai to clean out her grandmother’s house, runs into Yuji at the station. Yuji reveals he is also back to tie up loose ends related to his grandfather’s house. Ozawa then inquires whether Yuji is doing well in Tokyo despite having already asked Nobara about him. Yuji asks about Ozawa in return, only to reveal that he, too, already asked Nobara about Ozawa’s well-being and whereabouts.

Yuji and Ozawa leave the station to find it snowing outside, which prompts Ozawa to ask whether Yuji still likes the snow, which he reveals he does. Ozawa agrees with Yuji once again, just like in the flashback, revealing that she especially likes the snow when it piles up. As Yuji smiles radiantly talking about building a snowman, Ozawa ponders on how the glistening snow reminds her of the man she loves, looking fondly at Yuji as she does so.

Meanwhile, back in Tokyo Nobara’s spidey senses hilariously start tingling, telling her that Yuji is “standing on the threshold of adulthood” likely referring to him getting into his first real romantic relationship, even if not explicitly shown.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Epilogue Teases Yuji and Ozawa Likely Ended Up Together

Though the chance meeting between Yuji and Ozawa by itself does not confirm that the two end up together, it does at least hint at some development in the romance department off-screen following that point, especially given that Ozawa acknowledges she loves Yuji. Granted, Yuji does not explicitly show any romantic interest in Ozawa, though the fact that he asked Nobara about Ozawa proves that he does care about her to some extent.

Judging by Nobara’s fourth-wall-breaking reaction at the end, for now, fans can assume that Yuji and Ozawa likely ended up together eventually. Though fans have shipped Yuji with many characters, including Nobara, Yuko Ozawa’s history with Yuji arguably makes her one of the best possible love interests for Yuji despite her scarce appearances, and Jujutsu Kaisen‘s epilogue has finally given fans some closure on their budding relationship. If anything, the epilogue confirms Yuji is the happiest he’s ever been, and that by itself is enough to count as a happy ending.