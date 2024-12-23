Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Epilogue Could Be a Huge Disappointment for One Reason

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in Chapter 271, leaving fans with bittersweet feelings. It’s Gege Akutami’s first serialized manga, which gained massive global popularity after the anime adaptation in 2020. While fans wait for the anime’s third season, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is all set to release its final volumes. Shueisha will release Volumes 29 and 30 simultaneously on December 25th, 2024. However, this release date is only for Japan as there has been no announcement regarding the global release dates. It usually takes a few months for most Japanese manga to get translated and licensed to be sold internationally.

Jujutsu Kaisen will have an extra 16-page epilogue in Volume 30, with new content for fans. The announcement of the epilogue was already made on the official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen, the information about the characters was revealed during Jump Festa 2025. The epilogue will center around Nobara, Yuko, Panda, and Uraume. As this roster features some of the least popular or most underutilized characters, it sparks criticism among fans since Akutami didn’t use this opportunity to show more about more in-demand fan favorites. While the choice of characters isn’t bad, it’s definitely less intriguing compared to learning more about Gojo, Yuji, Megumi, or other characters. It’s evident that the reason Akutami chose these characters was because they’ve been neglected for the majority of the story. Jujutsu Kaisen has a rather fast-paced story so it’s unfortunately common for the series to neglect more minor characters, so perhaps this epilogue stands to right that wrong.

Warning: Spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ahead!

Nobara Kugisaki Wasn’t a Part of the Story for Four Years

Nobara’s controversial “death” and her return have been the highlight of the show. However, it also means she was out of the spotlight for years, despite being one of the members of the main trio. She suffers a fatal blow from Mahito in Chapter 124, which was released in October 2020. Her status remains unknown since then, with several hints implying that she really died. However, Chapter 265 marks her surprising return as she uses Resonance against Sukuna.

Needless to say, fans had already moved on from her in those four years. Nobara’s return is so late in the story that it doesn’t feel moving to have her back for a fleeting moment. She stays with Yuji and Megumi as things go back to normal. After the fight with Sukuna is over, she reads Gojo’s letter and learns he tracked down her mother who left her years ago. A lot of the things about Nobara remain unknown and it seems Akutami plans to delve deeper into it.

Yuko Ozawa is a Minor Character With No Connection to the Jujutsu World

Yuko Ozawa only appears in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for one chapter. She’s a non-sorcerer with no idea about the world of curses. In Chapter 64, she sees Nobara and Yuji going their separate ways after hanging out. She somehow catches up with Nobara and asks about Yuji. The girls sit in a cafe where Yuko reveals that she’s had a crush on Yuji since middle school. She used to get bullied for being chubby, but Yuji never looked at her with contempt. She’s now tall and attractive, finally having the confidence to meet with him.

She happens to be Yuji’s type, which Nobara and Megumi both realize. However, when she reunites with Yuji, she can’t muster up her courage and leaves after a brief encounter. That’s the extent of her role in the story. While she may have left some impression among fans, it definitely isn’t enough to compare her popularity with the more consequential Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Panda is Overshadowed by Other Impressive Characters

Panda is one of the second-year students and doesn’t have a lot of hype moments. His skills are ordinary and he’s just there without leaving a lasting impression. If there’s one thing that clearly stands out about him is that he’s a non-human sorcerer. He was created by Masamichi Yaga, the Principal of Jujutsu Tech High School, several years before the story’s events. The man raised Panda like his own son. Panda’s mediocre abilities weren’t enough to include him in the battle against the strongest. The fight against Sukuna lasts for over a year, with him being utterly overshadowed by the much more active participants in the battle.

Uraume Is the Most Neglected Villain in Jujutsu Kaisen

Uraume is tremendously strong but Akutami decides to keep everything about them under wraps till the end of the story. Their fight with Hakari was one of the most hyped fights in the series. Unfortunately, we only see glimpses of the battle while the story neglects the duo for months, only to focus on the sorcerers fighting Sukuna. In the end, we only see Uraume taking their life after Sukuna’s death.

The only memorable thing about Uraume is in the final chapter where we see their young version being comforted by Sukuna. It confirms that Uraume and Sukuna have a much deeper bond than we initially thought. However, even that heartwarming conclusion doesn’t change the fact that there’s barely anything of interest about the “Frozen Star.”

Gege Akutami Could’ve Untied Some Knots in the Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue

A lot of things in Jujutsu Kaisen were unanswered even after the ending. Kenjaku, who was one of the most important villains is one of the most mysterious characters. However, mysteries are meant to be solved. Since Akutami never revealed Kenjaku’s true form or backstory, it could’ve been a great addition to the final volume. Not only that but not showing Gojo’s funeral or his students visiting his grave feels like there are some missing pieces in his conclusion.

Fans would’ve loved to see all his students remembering him as they keep striving to create a better Jujutsu world. Even a Heian Era flashback could’ve satisfied fans’ curiosity since the manga never showed much about the so-called “Golden Age of Sorcery.” There are only a few days before the final volume release date. However, while it doesn’t seem interesting now for not including some of the fan-favorite characters. However, with the story yet to fully release, Gege Akutami might surprise us by including something of interest in this Jujutsu Kaisen epilogue.