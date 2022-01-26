Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Checks Up on Gojo with This Impressive Cosplay

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen truly hit the ground floor running, with it only taking a few years since its manga premiere to leave its mark on the world of anime. With Gojo Satoru becoming the clear cut winner when it came to the most popular teacher at Jujutsu Tech, one fan has decided to bring back one of the teacher’s most beloved fits via some spot-on Cosplay that takes us back to the first season of the anime, as fans await the teacher’s return in the pages of Gege Akutami’s manga series.

While the teacher to Yuji Itadori might be a fixture in the first season of the anime, he also is set to make an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will be hitting theaters in North America this March. In the pages of the manga, however, Gojo faces a very difficult problem, as the villains of the series have managed to lock him away inside of a prison realm, with two years of stories having passed in the Shonen Jump story since the Jujutsu Tech teacher was locked away. While his return to the series is still in question, we would have to think that Gojo will return in the near future considering his popularity.

Instagram Cosplayer Ling Liing Lau was able to recreate one of the most beloved looks of Gojo, taking him from his usual attire as a teacher within the halls of Jujutsu Tech to a man on the street fit that first hit the scene in the premiere scene of the series that introduced viewers to this world of curses:

Aside from being one of the most popular characters created by Gege Akutami, Gojo is also easily one of the most powerful, with the final episodes of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen seeing the teacher bring an end to a conflict by nearly eliminating all the villains involved with a single move. While the Shonen franchise has yet to announce when fans can expect the second season to finally arrive, there have been hints that have arrived in the past month and there certainly is plenty of story left to translate from the Shonen manga as the series continues.

