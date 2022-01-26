Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Maki’s Brutal Culling Game Makeover

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given the spotlight to Maki Zenin’s brutal new makeover ahead of the Culling Game! The newest chapters of Gege Akutami’s original manga series are still making their way through the Culling Game arc, but it took quite a bit of setup as the franchise is still experiencing the fallout from the status quo shifting Shibuya Incident. There’s no better character to be an example of all these changes than Maki Zenin, who arguably made it out of the massive fight back then with the most changes inside and out going forward.

Even after barely surviving the Shibuya Incident, Maki still had to go through some major suffering thanks to her ongoing feud with the rest of the Zenin Clan. This led to her going on an all out rampage against her former family members, and thus unlocked a whole new kind of person within her. Giving her a massive boost of strength, speed, and skill, Maki Zenin emerged from all of this with some severe mental and physical wounds. But she’s also preparing to take on the future, and it’s all of this complicated nature that shines perfectly through some excellent cosplay from artist Geordie Holly on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen unfortunately won’t be hitting the Shibuya Incident, and the follow up Culling Game arcs, until future seasons of the anime. While there has yet to be any word on whether or not a second season is in the works, there have been teases by those behind the production that a second season could be on deck sooner rather than later. As for now, fans can currently reunite with a different kind of Maki (with a makeover of her own) with the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

First releasing in Japan late last year, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was confirmed for a release in North American theaters on March 18th. This new movie takes a step back and explores the events that went down before the first season of the series, and sets up some very important things for the future. It brings back Maki along with some other familiar faces, so at least fans will be able to get a new anime fix for this series soon enough.

What do you think? How did you feel about all of Maki’s changes following the Shibuya Incident? Curious to see what role she will play in the Culling Game and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!