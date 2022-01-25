New Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Promo Honors its Box Office Success

Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring the box office success for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in Japan with a slick new promo! It’s been quite a while since the debut anime adaptation of Gege Akutami’s original manga series came to an end, and fans in Japan were lucky enough to see the next phase of the franchise with the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie last year. The film has been doing quite well for itself with its first few weeks in theaters according to new reports from the box office, and thus is celebrating its success in a whole new way.

Each new update about its box office run in Japan has indicated that the film has been a big hit with fans thus far, and that’s especially the case with the newest update too. With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 exceeding 9.3 billion yen in box office revenue since its initial release in Japan on December 24th, the film has also sold 6.81 million tickets since its initial launch as well. It’s also been a huge hit with general audiences, and to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is showing off even more of its action with a slick new promo. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes a step back from the events of the first season by fleshing out the events that took place a year before the main series kicks off. With this prequel story fully introducing Yuta Okkotsu to the anime franchise, it also drops some very notable teases for what could be coming next in the anime. While there has yet to be any official confirmation that a second season of the anime is on the way, there has been a tease from those behind the franchise that a second season is being planned.

The bad news is, however, that an international release date has yet to be set for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as of this writing. There are most likely plans to bring the new movie to fans outside of Japan given just how popular the franchise is as a a whole, but an official release has yet to be either confirmed or denied thus far. But what do you think? Are you hoping to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when you get the chance? What are you hoping to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!