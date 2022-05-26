Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Everyone's Favorite, Gojo, to Life

✖

Satoru Gojo is the most popular character that has been introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, with numerous polls seeing the teacher at Jujutsu Tech being beloved by fans from all age groups, even though he isn't the star of the Shonen series like Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. With the second season set to arrive next year from Studio MAPPA and the first film of the franchise shattering records to become one of the biggest anime movies of all time, one cosplayer has managed to bring the blindfolded brawler to life with some spot-on cosplay.

Gojo is set to play a big role in the upcoming episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation, stemming from the events of the prequel film that saw the Jujutsu Tech teacher fighting against his former friend Suguro Geto. With the ending of the movie seeing Geto defeated and seemingly dying, a new mystery has arisen as to how the villain was able to come back to life and what this means not just for Gojo but the many students that are a part of the supernatural school. On top of the anime adaptations, the Shonen manga is still churning out new chapters from creator Gege Akutami.

Instagram Cosplayer F.ukuro shared this pitch-perfect take on the most popular hero of Jujutsu Kaisen, with Gojo set to have a major role in the second season of the anime and the future of the Shonen franchise that is currently in the throes of one of its biggest storylines to date in the Culling Game:

While Gojo has been the most popular character in the Shonen series, he's been trapped in a supernatural prison for quite some time in the pages of the manga, with the chapters of his imprisonment taking place for years in real-time. Jujutsu Kaisen has made some startling increases in terms of manga sales thanks in part to its anime series and movie that have pushed the story to more viewers around the world. Considering how popular the supernatural teacher has become and how powerful he is, we doubt that he'll be killed over the course of the series.

