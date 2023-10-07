Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Enters Mahito's Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has thrown quite a few curveballs at Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech. Thanks to the trap laid out by Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo has been taken off the map which has shifted the balance when it comes to the light and dark sides of cursed energy. Unfortunately for our heroes, Geto is joined by quite a few antagonists, including Mahito, whose design has recently been brought to life by one spooky cosplayer.

Mahito posed quite a physical threat in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season to Yuji Itadori, though there are still quite a few mysteries surrounding this powerful curse user. The full extent of his powers have yet to be revealed but he appears to have complete mastery over his physical form, allowing him to transform into animals and stretch his limbs during a fight. Before the Shibuya Incident began, Mahito was able to kill Mechamura before the student was able to get in touch with Gojo and warn his fellow classmates just what was going on. With Suguru Geto watching over Gojo, who is now trapped inside of the Prison Realm, Mahito is now on the run to be the first to encounter Yuji, which is bad news for the shonen protagonist.

Mahito's Domain Expansion in Real-Life

Mahito might be a creepy character thanks to his supernatural abilities, but his domain expansion takes things up a notch on the scary scale. Dubbed the "Self-Embodiment of Perfection", the villain's domain allows him to take control of a target that is placed inside and do with their souls what he wants. While Yuji was able to hold his own during their first encounter, things have changed in the Shibuya Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been one of the biggest anime events of 2023, first starting with the Hidden Inventory Arc which explored the past of Gojo and Geto. Now, the series has taken us back to the present with the Shibuya Incident Arc, a storyline considered one of the best in the supernatural shonen's history. With a number of episodes left in the second season, expect things to get even more frantic for the denizens of Jujutsu Tech.

What has been your favorite domain expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.