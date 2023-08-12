Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Curses The Villainous Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season took the opportunity to explore the early relationship of Gojo and Geto, with the two former friends turning into bitter enemies as the series progressed. With the Hidden Inventory Arc ending in tragedy, Studio MAPPA is now preparing to adapt the Shibuya Incident Arc which brings back Yuji Itadori and his crew. In the present, Geto is set to return as the series' big bad and new cosplay captures the scary atmosphere of the cursed energy wielder that has been plaguing the shonen world.

Unlike Gojo who can attribute his powers to his cursed bloodline, Geto's powers come with a serious price. The main villain of the shonen series will routinely physically consume the bodies of curses, the supernatural beings that populate the world. Once consumed, Geto can call upon the cursed beings in a pinch and shonen fans have been able to see his power in full effect in both the present and the past of the series. The Shibuya Incident Arc will feature Geto approaching Gojo once again, with the villain hoping to take his power to help create a world that is free of humans who cannot wield cursed energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto Rising

Aside from the disgusting act of swallowing curses, Geto was swayed into attempting to destroy humanity thanks to input from some fellow sorcerers who inadvertently set him on his path. When Jujutsu Tech sent Geto out on solo missions, the cracks began to form in his psyche and he came to a twisted realization that if regular people were to die, then curses couldn't be created. Trying to free the world from curses, Geto is deadset on eradicating more of the world's population in the process and he might just do accomplish his goal.

A major mystery currently surrounds Geto, in that shonen fans were able to see the antagonist die during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Somehow, the villain has been able to come to life and rest assured, anime fans will learn how Geto was able to avoid the grave and has remained a thorn in the sides of Jujutsu Tech's student body.

