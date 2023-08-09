Jujutsu Kaisen Unites Gojo and Geto One Last Time in New Key Art

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has brought the Hidden Inventory Arc to a close and in doing so, has documented how the Gojo and Geto friendship came to an end. With Geto deciding that he would need to eliminate all those without cursed energy would need to be killed in order to end the supernatural cycle of curses threatening the world, Gojo had some serious disagreements with his plans. Now, new key art from the flashback arc has arrived to once again explore the brighter days at Jujutsu Tech.

Gojo and Geto might have both been wildly powerful, but their cursed energy abilities were quite different from one another. While Gojo had energy that was inherent to his biology, Geto's powers were derived from the cursed beings that he would absorb by physically swallowing spirits that clearly had an impact on his psyche. Continuing to perform exorcised and be sent on more dangerous missions by the higher-ups at Jujutsu Tech, it was clear that Geto couldn't avoid his future as a villain. As anime fans witnessed in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first feature-length film of the franchise, Gojo was able to defeat Geto, seemingly killing him, but the grave seemingly wasn't enough to keep the big bad of the series down.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Friendship Revisited

Studio MAPPA, the animation house responsible for the anime's second season, has had quite a busy year in 2023. On top of animating Jujutsu Tech's latest anime exploits, the production house has also worked on the likes of Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise to name a few. Hitting the cover of "New Type Magazine", Gojo and Geto's friendship dissolving is one of the biggest tragedies of the series to date.

Jujustu Kaisen's second season might have brought the Hidden Inventory Arc to a close, but the Shibuya Incident Arc is right around the corner. With fans of the supernatural shonen series beyond excited to see the anime take on one of the biggest storylines of the series, MAPPA has its work cut out for it with Yuji and his friends' big comeback.

What did you think of the Hidden Inventory Arc? Are you hyped for the arrival of the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.