Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates Toji's Gruesome Demise

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been a hit thanks to not only the Shibuya Incident Arc, but also thanks to the flashback arc known as the Hidden Inventory Arc. In both storylines, anime viewers witnessed the death of Megumi's nefarious father, Toji Fushiguro, in wildly different scenes. As the current season heads toward its grand finale, one cosplayer has recreated the first big demise of Megumi's father when he found himself attempting to take the life of the shonen franchise's most popular character, Gojo.

Toji Fushiguro is an interesting case in the history of Gege Akutami's shonen universe. Despite having no cursed energy to call his own, Toji was able to become one of the strongest beings on the planet thanks to his wild strength levels and the cadre of cursed weapons that he had collected over the years. Despite eventually being killed by Satoru Gojo, it was a tough battle for the Jujutsu Tech teacher, who nearly lost his life while fighting Megumi's father in the past. Thanks to a cursed sorcerer in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Toji made a surprising return and be a part of an unexpected reunion as he came face to face with his son.

Toji's Gruesome Death Brought to Life

Toji was hired in the flashback arc known as the Hidden Inventory Arc to take out Riko, the young girl who had been designated as the latest "Star Plasma Vessel". In a surprising moment, Toji succeeded at eliminating Riko, making for one of the most shocking moments in an anime season that has been known for its shocking moments. With this cosplayer, the damage dealt to Toji by Gojo is put on full display.

While Toji might no longer be on the board when it comes to the Shibuya Incident Arc, the heroes of Jujutsu Tech still are far from scoring a victory in this devastating storyline. Major anime heroes have already fallen in Nanami and Nobara, and based on the second season's track record, there could be more who face a disastrous end before Jujutsu Kaisen's second season ends.

What has been the most shocking death of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season? Do you think Megumi might meet his father once again in the supernatural shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.