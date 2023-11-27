Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Geto's Downfall

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of villains on hand, but some stand above the rest. Of course, Sukuna reigns supreme as the King of Curses, but Geto has been a thorn in our sides for years. The sorcerer was snuffed out by Gojo long ago, but thanks to an entity named Kenjaku, his possessed corpse has taken jujutsu society by the throat. And now, a new manga update has put Geto on the spot as his downfall seems nigh.

The whole situation came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 went live. It was there fans watched as Fake-Geto carried on his farce with Takaba. When the show ended, Yuta made a sudden appearance that caught Kenjaku by surprise, and this opening allowed the high schooler to go for the head.

Yes, that is right. Geto has been decapitated. The sorcerer's corpse has lost its head, and that would prove to be an issue for anyone. Plus, it just so happens that Kenjaku is housed in Geto's brain cavity.

Proving his power once again, Yuta managed to lay a blow on Fake-Geto that few can boast. This is the second time the boy has fought against Geto after all, but this latest bout was different from the last. After all, Kenjaku is the one in charge of Geto's body. The cursed entity has been piloting the sorcerer for some time now, and Kenjaku has used Geto's shikigami powers for all sorts of evil. But thanks to Yuta, it seems Kenjaku will need to find a new host ASAP.

If you want to brush up on Kenjaku's run in Jujutsu Kaisen

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think of this latest bloody Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!