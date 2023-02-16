Jujutsu Kaisen Just Made Saving Gojo Even Tougher

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the wild climax of the Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series just made saving Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm much tougher than before. When Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro were preparing to enter the Culling Game in full, they were after two main things. The first was somehow getting enough points to save Megumi's sister Tsumiki, and the second task was finding the Angel Cursed Spirit and somehow getting them to use their power to open the Prison Realm and freeing Gojo from the inside.

Megumi and Yuji were quickly able to accomplish the second of these tasks as they came across Hana Kurusu, whose contract with Angel meant that she would have the power to break the seal on Gojo's Prison Realm. But as the final moments of the newest chapter of the series puts her in danger of being killed by Sukuna, it's made eventually saving Gojo that much harder if they can't stop her from dying at the Cursed Spirit's hands.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Hana Going to Die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The final moments of Chapter 213 in Jujutsu Kaisen see Hana trying to free Megumi from Sukuna's control, but he ends up using her frantic emotional state in order to trick her to come in close. Hana deeply cares about Megumi, and ended up hugging Sukuna at the end of the chapter thinking that she was saving Megumi. But as Sukuna prepares to kill her, there's not a good chance that someone will be able to step in quickly. If Hana dies, there goes the one way to save Gojo.

There is still a way to somehow open the Prison Realm, but having Hana was the easiest way to help him. That's why Hana's death is not only a huge hit to Megumi and the others (especially since she was poised to be a possible replacement for Nobara), but it will also set them back even further from bringing Gojo back to the center of the action.

But that also means Hana might be so useful to the future that she won't be taken out of the equation just yet. Do you think Yuji and the others will be able to save Hana, and thus save Gojo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!