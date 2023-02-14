Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Sukuna's Endgame for Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently had one of the biggest shake ups in the series to date when Sukuna decided to make his big move, and now the newest chapter of the series is teasing what the villain's endgame for Megumi Fushiguro really could be! The Culling Game arc of the series has kicked off the climax as Kenjaku is now working towards his main plan for the deadly tournament, but the surprise was that he was far from the only one who had a real plan in the works. Sukuna ended up catching Yuji and the others by surprise at the worst possible time.

With the newest chapter of the series picking up shortly after Sukuna used his Binding Vow to take advantage of Yuji and possess Megumi's body, it's revealed that Sukuna has truly been able to cement his place within Megumi's body. Some other distressing things were confirmed as well as he's pumped up Megumi's Cursed Technique as a result, and Sukuna is now working towards the ultimate end game that he had been planning for the fighter since the two first met at the beginning of the series.

What is Sukuna's Plan for Megumi?

Chapter 213 of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals that Sukuna's been biding his time in Yuji's body with the plan of eventually taking over Megumi. He had sensed that Megumi had the Cursed Technique and body that could potentially house him fully, but he was hoping to avoid being trapped within his body and under Megumi's rule like the way he was within Yuji. In fact he had been biding his time and building up his strength for so long that when he actually made his move, it would stick.

He was planning to "break" Megumi's soul with a fully powered finger when he finally made his move, and the chapter continues to prove why it was worth sticking around as he's already much stronger than he was within Yuji's technique-less body. His use of Megumi's Cursed Technique is also much more frightening too as his version of the summon, Nue, ended up being the size of a kaiju and struck the rest of the city with lightning. Now it's just a matter of seeing what Sukuna wants to do with Megumi next.

What do you think Sukuna's final plan for Megumi's body is now that he's gotten full control?