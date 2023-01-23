Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Replacement for Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through the apparent final phase of the Culling Game arc of the Gege Akutami's original manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up a potential replacement for the missing Nobara Kugisaki. The main trouble of this newest arc is that it began immediately following the events of the Shibuya Incident, and that also means there are still many characters who are left hanging in the balance. The biggest of these names missing from action is, naturally, the third of the main trio of fighters, Nobara Kugisaki.

It's been quite some time since we have gotten to see Nobara in action in the series, and it's gotten to the point that the lack of updates has some fans thinking she has died for sure. While it has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, the world of the series seems to be moving on as the final moments from the newest chapter set up a potential replacement for Nobara as Hana Kurusu is now beginning to fight alongside Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Actually Going to Replace Nobara?

As of Chapter 210 of Jujutsu Kaisen, it has yet to be confirmed that Nobara had been killed by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident. While this is troubling for fans, it's even more so for Yuji and Megumi. Yuji even addresses this in the chapter as he reveals that he's a bit mistrusting of Hana, and is even treating her unlike the way he would treat others. When Megumi mentions that he figured Yuji would have been more considerate to Hana, Yuji explains that he's actually been afraid. He's scared of her taking Nobara's place alongside the two of them.

Megumi brushes this aside by calling Yuji dumb for even mentioning it, and it's something Yuji admits he'll apologize to Hana later for. This tease of Nobara's potential replacement is actually further from it. It works on two fronts. The first being the fact that it's our first mention of Nobara in quite some time (planting seeds for her potential return), and second it will further drive a wedge between Yuji and Hana when she and Angel eventually find out that they need to kill Yuji to take out Sukuna.

Now it's just a matter of seeing what this tease will actually lead to. Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to replace Nobara? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!