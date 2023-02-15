Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases an Ally's Murder

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a climactic new phase of the Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing everything taking a turn for the worst with the murder of a major ally! While Kenjaku is making his final move with the Culling Game after preparing through the first rounds of the deadly tournament, there are just as many dangers happening to Yuji Itadori and the others on the inside. It's been a rough few chapters for Megumi Fushiguro as he has gotten one raw deal after another. And it's going to get even worse.

The previous chapter of the series saw Sukuna activate his Binding Vow to take over Yuji's body long enough to use one of his fingers to take over Megumi's body. As of the newest chapter of the series picks up from that massive cliffhanger, it's revealed that Sukuna really has taken control of Megumi at a much deeper sense than he did with Yuji. Making matters worse is that Sukuna is about to kill the only one who could really help, Hana Kurusu.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Going to Kill Off Hana?

The previous chapters of the series have seen Megumi and Hana growing closer to one another, and even further dove into the fact that Hana has an even deeper connection with Megumi from the past. It's why when she steps in to stop Sukuna, in Chapter 213 of Jujutsu Kaisen, he's able to take advantage of it. Although Sukuna had taken her out of the picture before, her possession by Angel meant she was able to recover quickly.

She ends up having enough power to deal a great amount of damage to Sukuna, but he tricks her into thinking that Megumi has taken back control. Hana's so blinded by her emotion and worry that he was in danger, that she doesn't really her Angel warning her that Sukuna's in full control still. Hugging him as the chapter comes to an end, Hana's now in danger of being killed as Sukuna prepares to bite off her head. Given how brutal and quick deaths can be in this series, this really could be it.

It's a shame too since she was being positioned as a potential replacement for Nobara.