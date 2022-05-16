Funkoween 2022: Here's Where to Get All of The Scariest Funko Pops and Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is back with their third annual Funkoween event, which celebrates the halfway point to Halloween with their spookiest Pop figure creations. Funkoween 2022 will be a little more subdued than 2021's massive 5-day extravaganza, though it is still expected to be one of the biggest Funko Pop events of the year. It all begins tomorrow, May 17th and runs through the 19th, and everything you need to know will be available right here.

If Funkoween history serves, look for plenty of Halloween-themed Funko Pops from Disney properties like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus alongside Pop figures from horror classics, popular anime franchises, and more. Typically, new Funkoween Pop figure reveals will begin early around 8 or 9am PST / 11 am or 12pm EST and run hourly throughout the day, concluding around 2 or 3pm PST / 5 or 6pm EST.

Below you'll find all of the Funkoween 2022 Funko Pop releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Most of the figures will be commons, but there will also be plenty of retailer exclusives to collect. These exclusives will be highlighted. This list will update as new Pop figures, plush, and SODA figures are released, so keep checking back in for more. Look for most of the pre-orders to go live via the following retailer links on or around the official launch times (there will be exceptions, so make sure to keep tabs on the list):

Funkoween 2022 Day 1 Releases for May 17th (Coming Soon):