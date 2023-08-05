Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ends Gojo Flashback Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially wrapped the first major arc of the anime's newest run of episodes this Summer, and with the newest episode Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has ended the Gojo's Past saga! The Gojo's Past saga is the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and fans have seen a very important mission for Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto play out over the course of the first few episodes of the season as a result of the flashback's adaptation. This was all necessary work to get to some of the big moments to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 previously announced that the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs would wrap with Episode 5 of the new season airing on August 3rd, and this came to pass with the release of the episode ending the flashback officially and bringing things back into the "present day" timeline of the series as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki prepare to take the reigns of the anime moving forward for the final massive arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

It feels like FOREVER since the last time we’ve seen them together like this



Welcome back gang. Welcome back Yuji#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/wnLEdTSlpj — Lightning (@lightning446) August 3, 2023

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

As previously announced, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up to start the Shibuya Incident arc in full at the end of August after a brief break period with a few recaps for everything that's happened so far:

July 6 to August 3: Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs (the Gojo's Past saga)

August 10: Gojo's Past Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Recap

August 17: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Recap

August 24: Break

August 31: Shibuya Incident Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be kicking off the Shibuya Incident Arc with Episode 6 of the anime coming on August 31st, and that means that fans will then get to see the hugest arc of the original manga run to date. Tons of massive fights, big reveals, and some major character deaths are coming our way before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends its run after two consecutive cours of episodes.

What did you like about Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo flashback arc? Are you excited to head back into the present for the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!