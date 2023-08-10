Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Channels Gojo's Freshman Year

It took a long time for Jujutsu Kaisen to get to this point, but we are here at last. After more than a year, Studio MAPPA brought Jujutsu Kaisen back to television this summer with season two. With the Shibuya arc on the horizon, plenty of fans are still catching up with everything Gojo's Past arc had to offer. And now, one fan is going viral for bringing that throwback arc to life!

As you can see on Instagram, the user Lilycos Universe hit up followers with their take on Gojo's Past arc. They decided to bring the white-haired sorcerer to life by honing in on their freshman year. And since this is Gojo we're talking about, he had to take a ton of intake photos before heading to class.

As you can see above, Lilycos Universe totally nails their take on Gojo from his look to his personality. Even before Geto became his friend, Gojo had a cocky veneer to him. We can see this part of the sorcerer come to life with this cosplay which feels nice. Plus, the project totally nails every detail of Gojo's high school look.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen got to explore more of Gojo's youth when season 2 went live last month. The show kicked off with a look into the past as Gojo and Geto were in high school with Shoko. If you have not checked out Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far, you can find the series streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more details on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read up on Gojo's hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this take on Gojo's younger years? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!