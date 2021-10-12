Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Gojo’s Sukuna Takeover

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Satoru Gojo was the one taken over by Sukuna instead of Yuji Itadori! Gege Akutami’s original manga series kicked off with Yuji taking the huge risk of devouring a finger that had a powerful cursed spirit residing within it, and the series continues to see how the young hero has been thrust into a dangerous new world as a result of his body being taken over by this mysterious spirit. Making matters worse is just how much damage this spirit does when it gets released.

Helping Yuji navigate this new world is the equally as mysterious Gojo, who is touted as one of the strongest beings in this Jujutsu Sorcery world overall thanks to the unlimited power granted by his eyes and cursed techniques. Gojo stands as one of the few fighters who can help keep Sukuna in check when the time comes for it, but what would it look like if Gojo ended up being the one possessed by Sukuna instead? Artist @stevie.ryu has done just that and brought to life an awesome cosplay imagining what it would look like if Sukuna took control of Gojo’s body on Instagram! Check it out below:

With Sukuna taking over Yuji’s body, it remains one of the central mysteries of the series as a whole. Not only is Sukuna’s possession making Yuji that much stronger as a result, but it’s continually being shown that Yuji’s body has a lot more hiding within it than one would expect (he did escape death after all). But as this central mystery unfolds, Yuji still has to contend with all of the cursed spirit threats that are coming his way in the mean time. And that means that Sukuna’s threat lingers overhead every single thing Yuji does in the story overall.

When Sukuna does make his move in the future, it’s likely going to change the entire foundation of the series as a whole. It’s why fans are excited to hopefully see the anime continue, but we’ll find out for sure following the debut of its first feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The film is currently slated for a release in Japan this December and sets a very important stage for the future of the anime, and while there’s no Season 2 announcement just yet, this new movie would make the idea of more episodes all the more exciting! But what are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen next? Let us know all of your thoughts about the series in the comments!